So classy!

Via Daily Mail:

Melania Trump issued a furious condemnation of Mika Brzezinski on Friday afternoon after the Morning Joe co-host suggested she wanted out of her marriage to the president.

The First Lady issued a statement claiming to not know Brzezinski, hours after an explosive interview with the MSNBC broadcaster.

Brzezinski had put some oomph behind unsubstantiated rumors that Melania wants out of her marriage during an interview with InStyle that appeared on the magazine’s website.

‘I know Melania. I haven’t talked to her in months, but if my gut is right, I don’t think she’s going to put up with it much longer,’ Brzezinski said. ‘I know nothing. That’s just my instinct and I go with my gut and my gut’s always right.

Keep reading…