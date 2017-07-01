Easy solution.

Via The Daily Signal:

One Republican senator is proposing a new solution for sanctuary cities that do not follow the law: take some of their federal funding and transfer it to a budget for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

“How many innocent American lives must be lost before security becomes the first priority of immigration?” Sen. Luther Strange, R-Ala., asked the audience at an event Thursday at The Heritage Foundation titled “Securing the Border and Protecting Our Communities.”

“How many criminal aliens have to be released shy of justice being served for the rule of law to be affirmed as the first priority of a functioning society?”

Strange’s legislation, introduced in May, would keep federal funds from being given to areas with sanctuary cities that fail to comply with the Department of Justice in following immigration law or who punish small businesses for entering to bid on Trump’s border wall.

Strange explained:

My bill has two simple outcomes. Sanctuary jurisdictions can either follow the law or fund the wall. Failure to comply with federal immigration authorities and continued efforts to interfere with the lawful pursuit of border wall contracts by local businesses will be met with the loss of federal transportation and infrastructure grant funding. These funds will go towards the construction of our border wall.

Strange, 64, was appointed to serve in Congress Feb. 9, following the confirmation of former Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., to serve as attorney general.

Prior to his appointment, Strange was Alabama’s attorney general, a role he assumed in 2011.

