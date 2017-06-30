#BREAKING #FOX35 NY (AP) — Law enforcement official says gunman at NYC hospital who killed 1, hurt 6 was doctor who formerly worked there .

Via ABC:

At least three people have been confirmed shot in Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York City, and police are still looking for the gunman.

Sources said other people are injured in the hospital and they will be evaluated. Their injuries are not known.

A spokesman for NYPD said there are reports of multiple people shot:

