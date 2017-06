Just like Cuba.

Via NBC:

Twelve-year-old Samuel Becerra went to Venezuela’s main pediatric hospital for routine dialysis in March.

Within two months, he was dead, along with three other youngsters who also developed bacterial infections at the J.M. de los Rios children’s hospital.

They were just a few of the many children who have died during a rapidly worsening health crisis in Venezuela, according to doctors, patients, and official and private data.

Keep reading…