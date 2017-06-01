ISIS now resorting to playing games college kids do to get out of taking tests…

Via Daily Mail:

Nice airport has been evacuated by the French Army over fears of a suspicious bag left abandoned in the terminal building.

The airport terminal has been evacuated by the army as a result of a bomb threat.

Hundreds of passengers were ushered outside while the terminal building was searched.

One eyewitness said: ‘There was the sound of a small explosion inside – the military is in there – it is believed they exploded luggage.’

One passenger said: ‘We had to leave the airport. They were screaming at us in French to get out. Then there was the sound of a small explosion – like a pop.’

