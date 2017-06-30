Go for it.

Via Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump said Wednesday night he has a “good lawsuit” against CNN while speaking at a private RNC fundraiser at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Trump hinted at suing CNN for its biased stories on the U.S.-Russia narrative, according to new audio released by The Intercept Friday.

CNN recently retracted a story from June 22 that claimed Congress is currently investigating Anthony Scaramucci, a member of the transition team’s executive committee, as well as as fundraiser and adviser for the president’s campaign.

“It’s a shame what they’ve done to the name CNN, that I can tell you,” Trump continued, “But as far as I’m concerned, I love it. If anybody’s a lawyer in the house and thinks I have a good lawsuit — I feel like we do. Wouldn’t that be fun?”

