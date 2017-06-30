Unlike the MSM, video doesn’t lie.

Via NTK:

President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in gave brief remarks to reporters on Thursday in the Oval Office. After they had completed their statements, they allowed pictures to be taken by the media for a few seconds before being escorted out.

One reporter could be heard saying on MSNBC’s feed, “this guy was assaulting me.”

“I’m not exactly sure what we are hearing, behind the scenes. Looked like a little bit of getting roughed up in some form,” MSNBC’s Peter Alexander remarked.

However, the video tells a different story. The White House staff can be heard saying thank you repeatedly as they tried to escort the press out of the Oval Office so that Trump and Jae-in could talk privately, which is customary when foreign leaders visit the White House.

