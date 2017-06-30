Yes, because agitating on safe streets for taxpayer-funded murder is exactly like storming the beaches in the face of Nazis to save the world. Makes perfect offensive sense.

Via Biz Pac Review:

Democrat Senator Cory Booker said vagina-hat-wearing Planned Parenthood activists are today’s version of the heroes who stormed the beach in Normandy, France, during World War II.

Cooker made the delusional remarks while speaking at the People’s Filibuster event this week protesting the GOP’s proposed repeal of Obamacare. Planned Parenthood activists attended the event, as did Senator Bernie Sanders and other social justice warriors.

Booker told attendees to continue fighting to prevent the federal government from defunding Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider.

