Only California and Virginia are protesting the request.

WASHINGTON — Virginia Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and California Secretary of State Alex Padilla Thursday have both refused to hand over registered voter information from their states to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

All 50 states received a request from Kris Kobach, Vice Chair of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, asking for a list of all registered voters in their respective states, the last four digits of these voters’ social security numbers, their addresses, date of birth, political affiliation and voting history from 2006 forward.

Additionally, Kobach’s letter also asked about election policies and laws of each state. The letter requests that all publicly available voter roll information be sent to the White House by July 14.

“I have no intention of honoring this request. Virginia conducts fair, honest, and democratic elections, and there is no evidence of significant voter fraud in Virginia. This entire commission is based on the specious and false notion that there was widespread voter fraud last November,” McAuliffe said in a statement Thursday night. “At best this commission was set up as a pretext to validate Donald Trump’s alternative election facts, and at worst is a tool to commit large-scale voter suppression.”

