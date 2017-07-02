What one child can do. Terrific kid!

Via Fox News:

A 12-year-old boy in California was disheartened when he visited his grandfather’s grave on Veterans Day two years ago. The graveyard was devoid of flags or flowers on any of the veterans’ headstones.

So, Preston Sharp of Redding, Calif., decided to take action.

He set a goal for all of the veterans’ headstones at McDonald’s Chapel in Redding Memorial Park: each would be recognized with a flag and a flower.

But that goal quickly expanded to include the deceased veterans buried at other cemeteries in surrounding counties.

