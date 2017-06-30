One of the few holdouts in Europe.

Via Daily Caller:

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban slammed billionaire George Soros Wednesday for running a “mafia network” of NGOs that threatens Europe’s future.

Orban is facing legal action from the EU after imposing education reforms that could force Soros’ Central European University to shut down. The move led to a bitter dispute, and Orban has no intention of letting Soros “get the last laugh.” (RELATED: Hungarian PM: George Soros Has Issued A ‘Declaration Of War’)

“Unfortunately for us he happens to be Hungarian, and his name is George Soros,” Orban said at the final event of a “National Consultation” series. “This is unfortunate, because it could also be seen as an internal Hungarian dispute. But in fact, we are standing waist-deep in the turbulent waters of a dispute about the future of Europe.”

