A group of 10 Republican state attorneys general and one governor are threatening to sue the Trump administration if it does not rescind Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), the Obama executive action that granted amnesty to more than one million undocumented immigrants.

“We respectfully request that the Secretary of Homeland Security phase out the DACA program,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wrote in a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday.

The letter was signed by nine other attorneys general, as well as Idaho Gov. Butch Otter.

In the letter, the Republicans called on the Trump administration to rescind DACA, which Obama enacted through executive action on June 15, 2012, and to order the Executive Branch to cease issuing and renewing DACA permits in the future.

