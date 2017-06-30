I know they may be dealing with classified info and that’s why it’s in private, but damn, really want to see her get grilled in public so we can judge her lies. Both she and Podesta, who really had no excuse for being in private, need to be exposed in public.

Via Daily Caller:

Susan Rice has reportedly agreed to testify before the House Intelligence Committee, albeit in private, as part of the panel’s investigation into Russian meddling in the election.

According to CNN, Rice will attend the closed session sometime before Congress’ August recess.

Rice is of interest to Republicans on the committee because of her alleged role in unmasking the identities of Trump transition officials picked up in surveillance conducted by U.S. intelligence agencies.

In April, Bloomberg’s Eli Lake reported that White House lawyers had discovered that Rice made dozens of requests for the names of Trump transition and campaign figures that were redacted in raw intelligence reports.

Keep reading…