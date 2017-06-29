They’ve given North Korea lots of chances, but they don’t want to take the hint.

Via NY Post:

The Trump administration will consider a number of strategies on how to deal with North Korea’s expanding military provocations in the region, including a military option, according to reports.

“What we have to do is prepare all options because the president has made clear to us that he will not accept a nuclear power in North Korea and a threat that can target the United States and target the American population,” national security adviser H.R. McMaster said Wednesday, according to CNN.

The options are in case North Korean President Kim Jong Un’s regime conducts an underground nuclear test or shows it has achieved some success in developing a long-range ballistic missile that could hit the US, the cable news network said.

