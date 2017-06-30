Tolerant left strikes again.

Via Fox News:

Jack Phillips is no stranger to controversy.

The owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Colorado, Phillips ignited a national debate after he refused to create a wedding cake for a gay couple in 2012. Since then, Phillips says he has lost a chunk of his business revenue, received death threats and been subjected to vile online reviews.

But that’s not the worst of it, Phillips told Fox News in an exclusive interview. For him, the most trying piece of the whole controversy is the hateful comments directed — even unintentionally — at his wife and daughter.

“In all of this, the threats against me or disparaging comments, the worst part is that I have to answer the phone so they’re not threatening my wife or my daughter when they pick it up,” Phillips said. “They don’t wait to see who’s on the phone. You pick up the phone, they’re already talking.”

Phillips added that he also tries to shield the other employees at the bakery from negative comments directed at him — at times becoming emotional as he spoke about his employees and family.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to decide whether Phillips discriminated against the gay couple when he refused to bake them a wedding cake due to his religious beliefs. Phillips said he didn’t refuse the couple service and offered to sell them anything in the store. But when it came to actively participating in the couple’s wedding, that’s where Phillips drew the line.[…]

He says he’s only received two actual death threats but he’s also been told that he doesn’t “deserve to live” and that “Christians should be thrown into the Roman Colosseum with lions.”

One of those threats, Phillips said, came just a few weeks after he refused to bake the cake — long before the story garnered national attention. Then, a man called to say that he knew Phillips’ daughter, Lisa, was working at the bakery. The man proceeded to give point-by-point driving directions to the cakeshop, where he would murder them.

“It could have just been somebody calling and they knew the area, and it could have been someone in Connecticut looking at a map,” Phillips recalled. “But they knew that Lisa was there.”

Keep reading…