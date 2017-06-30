Turning their lives around.

Via MRC:

One seldom hears news on Univision that directly ties large numbers of unauthorized immigrants in the United States to crime, but that’s just what happened during one of the network’s recent national evening newscasts.

The stunning report, read by weekend anchor Aranxta Loizaga, was based on a new U.S. Department of the Treasury Inspector General finding that in 2015 alone, unauthorized immigrants “stole nearly 1.4 million Social Security numbers to be able to work in the country and file their tax returns.”

Univision’s report, however, went on to include justification of the crime as a “necessary” one in order for unauthorized immigrants in the country to file income tax returns, as well as ostensibly amass a record of “good moral behavior” as productive residents.

