Yeah, no.

Via Free Beacon:

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D., Texas) called on President Donald Trump to resign Thursday in the wake of his criticized tweets attacking “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski.

Trump set off a media firestorm Thursday when he tweeted attacks on Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, the engaged MSNBC hosts who were once friendly with Trump but are now two of his staunchest critics.

Jackson Lee posted a video to her Twitter account slamming Trump for the tweets, particularly for the comment targeting Brzezinski.

“There’s a sense of hurt feelings,” she said. “Mr. President, bleeding from the face? You’re again attacking women, professional women? You’re calling someone a psycho with all of the individuals fighting for their lives, suffering from mental health needs? You’re attacking a woman, a professional woman, about her IQ?”