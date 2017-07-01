The type of person for whom the Democrats support and fight.

Via KRTV:

Aliea Brown, a registered sex offender, has pleaded guilty to a felony rape charge involving a girl who was 15 years old at the time.

Brown entered a plea deal after previously pleading not guilty.

Brown was allegedly involved in an illegal sexual relationship with the teenager. Brown pleaded guilty to sexual intercourse without consent for statutory rape.

The age of consent in Montana is 16.

Brown identifies as a woman but is still legally a man. She is registered as a male at the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she has been held since the end of November.

Brown will be sentenced on September 18 and will receive a shorter prison sentence as part of the plea deal. Deputy County Attorney Bjorn Boyer said the state will recommend a sentence of 15 years in the Montana State Prison with 10 years suspended.

The 28-year-old had been living with the girl and the girl’s mother, mother’s boyfriend, and brother. The brother was 17-years-old while Brown lived with the family.

They were all allegedly aware of the illegal relationship and thought it was okay with parental approval. According to court documents, Brown was supposed to sleep on a recliner in the living room but actually slept with the teenage girl in her room.

Both siblings allegedly told investigators that they thought of Brown as a sister, but both the girl and Brown reportedly admitted to the sexual nature of the relationship.

The relationship between Brown and the teenager was discovered by law enforcement after being questioned about an accusation that the mother’s boyfriend had been indecently exposing himself to the girl.

In April, the defense asked the court not to use Brown’s sex offender status if the case went to trial and the state agreed. Her sex offender status stems from having sex with a 10-year-old when she was 12 and still identifying as male.

