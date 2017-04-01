Via Daily Caller:

A senior North Korean defector revealed the brutality of the Kim regime in his first public interview since he left almost three years ago.

Ri Jong Ho served his country as a faithful civil servant for over thirty years, but he became disillusioned by the regime. He became alarmed when Kim Jong Un had his uncle Jang Song Thaek executed and the atmosphere in North Korea turned “hostile.”

He told Voice of America in an interview published Tuesday that the regime purged thousands, executing hundreds with machine guns and other weaponry and sending others to political prison camps. “My family and I were in disbelief after seeing senior officials I knew being killed with anti-aircraft guns and my kids’ friends being locked up in prison camps,” he told reporters. “Of course, there had been executions and purges from time to time, but there were none like the ones that took place between late 2013 and early 2014. I never thought such atrocities and brutality could happen in the socialist system.”

“The regime killed hundreds of people, including officials, their friends, their families, and even children with heavy machine guns,” Ri explained.

Keep reading…



