Go, Maria! Finally someone is asking about the Russian connections of Hillary’s crew.

Via Free Beacon:

John Podesta, the chairman for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, was a target of WikiLeaks during the election, but Wednesday he battled with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo over his own links to Russia.

Podesta blamed the Russians when his hacked emails were published by WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign, asserting that Moscow was working to elect now-President Donald Trump. The U.S. intelligence community has said the hack was part of a broader Russian effort to interfere in the election.

But the longtime Clinton ally, who met with the House Intelligence Committee behind closed doors on Tuesday to discuss Russian meddling, has also faced allegations that he owned shares in a Kremlin-backed energy company, Joule Unlimited.

Bartiromo pushed Podesta on his association with the company, which she said was “widely reported” to be Kremlin-backed. Podesta served on the company’s board for multiple years starting in 2011.

