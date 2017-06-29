Dang. If she thought Fox was bad, these guys are so low rent they fired her as she was prepping to go on the air.

Via Free Beacon:

Greta Van Susteren is out at MSNBC after less than six months as an evening anchor with the network.

She announce the news in a five-word tweet Thursday evening. Vanity Fair reported on the firing first and said Van Susteren would not make another appearance on her show “For The Record.”

President of MSNBC Phil Griffin said in a statement, “Greta is a well-regarded television veteran and one of only a few broadcasters who can say they’ve hosted shows at all three major cable news networks. We are grateful to her and wish her the best.”

