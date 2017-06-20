He’s learning how to upset them quick.

Via Daily Caller:

Senate Democrats savaged Justice Neil Gorsuch’s early performance on the Supreme Court, as his first rulings reveal an important shift in the balance of power on the high court.

Three Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee gave grave assessments of the junior justice’s first months on the bench to Politico, lamenting that he has proved a stalwart of the Court’s conservative majority.

“We’ve got another Scalia,” the committee’s ranking Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, told Politico. “Right down the line. Everything — everything,” she added, in reference to his continued adherence to textualist and originalist positions. “I’m surprised that it’s so comprehensive.”

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who repeatedly insinuated that the justice was a handmaiden of monied right-wing interests during his confirmation hearing, took something of a victory lap, telling Politico that he has already proved himself a willing “tool of the creepy billionaire coalition.”

Keep reading…