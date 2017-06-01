Says the woman who nearly singlehandedly orchestrated the Muslim invasion of Europe.

Via Newsweek:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has vowed confrontation with President Donald Trump over the Paris climate agreement when the two meet up at next month’s G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. In a speech to the German parliament Thursday, Merkel said that the European Union would push ahead with tackling the problem of climate change, even without the help of the United States.

“Since the withdrawal of the U.S. [from the Paris climate accord], we’re more determined than ever that this be a success,” Merkel said, reports Deutsche Welle. “We can’t wait for the last man on Earth to be convinced by the scientific evidence for climate change.”

Trump announced that he was pulling out of the historic Paris agreement earlier this month, joining just two other countries not committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. He has previously called climate change a “hoax,” and the White House has repeatedly refused to reveal whether the U.S. president still holds that view.

Merkel was one of several world leaders to criticize Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris accord, labeling it “extremely regrettable.” And the leader of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union made clear that she would not shy away from her objections when the two come face-to-face on July 7.

