Ewwwwwww

Via The Miami Herald:

Fecal bacteria may have crept into that iced coffee you just ordered, if you’re from the U.K .at least, according to an investigation by BBC.

The investigation found found that three out of 10 samples tested from Starbucks and Caffe Nero contained faecal coliforms, and seven out of 10 samples at Costa Coffee.

Tony Lewis, the head of policy at The Chartered Institute of Environmental Health said he found the levels of the bacteria “concerning.”

“These should not be present at any level – never mind the significant numbers found,” he added.

However, iced coffee is far from the only thing disturbing amounts of fecal bacteria have been discovered in:

