This is what it comes to in Lefthand, now they’re actually paying illegal aliens for offending them by adhering to the law.

Sanctuary cities may also be settlement cities for illegals. To settle a lawsuit, San Franciso is set to pay $190,000 to an illegal immigrant who says his “undocumented” status was reported to ICE officers — contrary to the protection that sanctuary cities offer to illegals.

CBS affiliate KPIX 5 reports that the settlement is pending but is expected to be officially announced in the near future.

The city is just fine with that. According to John Coté, a spokesman for the Office of San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera, “San Francisco has strong policies in place to encourage victims and witnesses to report crimes without fear of being deported, which include our sanctuary ordinance. These policies are designed to foster respect and trust between law enforcement and residents to ensure our communities are safe. The City, including the Police Department, remain committed to them.”

