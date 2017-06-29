Feel good story of the day.

Via This Day:

Five suicide bombers were wednesday killed in Maiduguri by premature detonation of explosives strapped on them.

The five suicide bombers, two males and three females, according to a security source who spoke on account of anonymity with THISDAY, were killed by a premature detonation of the explosive strapped on one of them, which led to the death of the whole group.

According to the source, the five had explosive strapped on them and the premature explosion of one led to a spiral of explosion that was greeted by a loud bang.

The source said the suicide bombers tried to sneak into Maiduguri on Tuesday night through Mamanti village around Jiddari Polo at about 7p.m.

The security source in a text message to THISDAY, said: “Sequel to a loud explosion ahead of Mamanti village around Jidari Polo general area on June 27, 2017 at 1900hrs, soldiers in conjunction with CJTF deployed at Jiddari Polo conducted patrol in the early hours of today (Wednesday).

“During the patrol, dead bodies of five suicide bombers; two male and three females, were discovered about four kilometres ahead of Mamanti village.

“One of the bodies was mutilated following a detonated IED while others were still fresh with injuries and IEDs strapped on their bodies. Their target was Maiduguri Metropolis, but before the suicide bombers could infilterate the town, one of the IEDS exploded which killed all five suicide bombers.”