It’s almost like the media is biased.

Via Free Beacon:

More than half of all evening television news coverage of the Donald Trump presidency has been dedicated to discussion of the Russia investigation since the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller on May 17, according to a new study.

The Media Research Center studied every broadcast network evening newscast in the past five weeks and found in a study released Tuesday that 55 percent of all coverage, or 353 minutes of airtime, focused on the ongoing probe into potential ties between President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Russian government.

The Russia investigation received 20 times more airtime than the new health care bill, 100 times more airtime than the Trump administration’s infrastructure initiatives, and 450 times more airtime than tax reform.

Coverage of the Russia investigation far outstripped any coverage of administration policy moves. Just 47 minutes were spent on the decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, 17 minutes were spent on the Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare, and only 47 seconds were spent on tax reform initiatives.