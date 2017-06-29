Via Daily Mail:

The revised version of President Donald Trump’s travel restrictions is set to come into effect Thursday night with new criteria for visa applicants from six Muslim-majority countries and refugees fleeing persecution.

The strict news rules come after the Supreme Court partially restored Trump’s executive order on Monday, following months of legal battles and it being widely criticized as a ban on Muslims.

The court ruling means Trump can place a 90-day ban on new visa applicants from Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Iran and Yemen if they can’t prove they have a close relationship someone living in the US (like a spouse) or an entity (like a school or job).

A refugee from any country can be banned for 120 days if they can’t establish such a close relationship.

