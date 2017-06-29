No problem there…

Via Daily Caller:

Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea has found 150,000 people wrongly placed on the state’s voter rolls, The Providence Journal reported Wednesday.

During the 2016 election, the state held a total of 781,770 registered voters. According to The Providence Journal, almost 65,000 names were cleared away since Gorbea became R.I. Sec of State in 2015. An additional 30,000 were classified as “inactive.”

Gorbea said she would not describe it as “fraud.” She added, “It’s really just inaccuracies.”

Keep reading…