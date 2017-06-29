Classy. Now there’s the proper way to respond when your presidential candidate loses. A lesson many others could learn.

Via The Hill:

Actor Jeff Bridges, renowned for his roles as a president in the film “The Contender” and as The Dude in “The Big Lebowski,” said he is “rooting” for President Trump as “a human being.”

“I’m rooting for him to do well by our country,” Bridges told the Associated Press in an interview published Wednesday.

“I’m rooting for him as a human being to do the cool thing,” he added, after saying other people who were upset by the election results would be “blatantly out there talking about their disappointments and ridiculing the way President Trump is acting.”

Bridges, who supported Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election, told the news outlet that every person has “something different and unique to contribute to society and with different ways of doing it.”

