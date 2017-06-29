What they’ve done to Carter Page is despicable. They’ve slandered him as a spy, surveilled him using a fake opposition research inspired as partial authorization, asked him to testify and then when he wants to to clear his name, refuse him the opportunity to do so.

WASHINGTON — House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff refused to give a reason why he reportedly blocked witnesses related to his committee’s Russia probe from testifying.

When first asked by The Daily Caller Tuesday about blocking witnesses scheduled to testify, Schiff only responded, “I don’t agree with the premise of your question.”

TheDC asked Schiff again on Wednesday and mentioned Carter Page as an example of a witness who was scheduled to testify but was blocked by Schiff from doing so.

