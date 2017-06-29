So if they didn’t have enough hoaxes already, now they can really move into high gear. They jumped all over the death of the Muslim girl in Virginia and are still trying to push that as a hate crime, despite the fact that the evidence doesn’t support it.

Via CNN:

The Council on American-Islamic Relations launched a new civil rights app this week called “Making Democracy Work for Everyone.” It allows users to quickly report bias incidents they experience, “an important feature during a period of increased hate incidents targeting American Muslims and other minority groups,” says a CAIR press release.

“It has been on the back burner for some time. It’s development got accelerated though with the election of Donald Trump,” CAIR spokesman Ibrahim Hooper tells CNN.

“It’s on a daily basis now that we are issuing a statement about some hate crime somewhere in the country, some days multiple incidents,” he said. “One of the reasons we wanted to make the app is because that’s how so many young people access the world, they feel more comfortable using an app than making a phone call sometimes.”

CAIR is hoping that an easier reporting process will make the number of incidents reported closer to the number that actually occur.

“A lot of these incidents go unreported so anything we can do to make it easier to report, we want to do,” Hooper said.

All minority groups can use the app.

The app’s launch comes a week after a Muslim teen was attacked and killed near a Virginia Mosque. Nabra Hassanen was beaten with a bat after a road rage accident, and while it is not officially classified a hate crime, thousands have signed a petition calling on state and federal officials to investigate the youth’s death as a hate crime.