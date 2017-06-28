Via Free Beacon:

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Wednesday that she believes President Donald Trump’s warning to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad two days earlier not to use chemical weapons saved many innocent lives.

Haley was testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee when Rep. Ed Royce (R., Calif.), the committee’s chairman, asked if there has been any reaction to Trump’s warning. Haley told Royce that the Trump administration has not observed an incident yet but said the president’s statement was still necessary because the U.S. had seen similar preparations to what occurred before the Assad regime used chemical weapons on civilians on April 4.

