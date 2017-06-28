Democrats just can’t seem to stop with the violent rhetoric. They need some form of psychological counseling.

Via Free Beacon:

Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) went after Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson at a town hall on Saturday.

At the town hall in Gardena, Calif., Waters said that Carson should go back to his former profession of being a surgeon, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Waters also told the crowd that the next time Carson went before the House Financial Services Committee, she would “take him apart.” Waters is the top Democrat on that committee.

Keep reading…