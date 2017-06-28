Finally, some action!

Via Washington Examiner:

President Trump, pushing legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, said Wednesday his administration has been “liberating towns” from MS-13 gangs.

Speaking in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Trump said the immigration bills being considered by the House “will close the dangerous loopholes exploited by criminals, gang members, drug dealers, killers, terrorists. MS-13 is a prime target.”

“Bad people,” Trump continued. “And we’ve gotten many of them out already. …We’re getting them out as fast as we can get them out and we’re freeing up towns. Actually liberating towns, if you can believe that we have to do that in the United States of America. But we’re doing it and we’re doing it fast.”

