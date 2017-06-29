He ignores the violence from the left.

Via NTK Network:

The Atlantic’s Editor In Chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, on Wednesday said that he suspects that someone who listens to President Trump will see journalists as enemies of the state and carry out a violent attack against them. He said Trump would be responsible for such an attack.

Yahoo News’ Global Anchor Katie Couric asked Goldberg what his reaction is to Trump’s continued accusations against reporters of being “fake news.”

“Well, part of my reaction is that we’re are all engaged in a reality TV show. That this is a reality TV version of a war between the president and the press,” Goldberg said.

