Antifa should wear brown shirts.

Via Legal Insurrection:

The anti-history crowd responsible for the eradication of Civil War statues and monuments around the country is destroying tourism in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Much of the original Gettysburg battlefield is preserved and maintained by the National Park Service. The Gettysburg History Museum, a separate entity, is also a well-frequented attraction. Or it was.

And it’s the Museum that’s publicly lamenting the damage they claim is caused by extreme revisionists.

On their public Facebook page, the Gettysburg History Museum said protesters are killing tourism.

For their refusal to surrender fact to immature and insecure emotion, the museum, along with the battlefield will be subjected to militant anti-history protests planned by Antifa groups on the anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg. These Antifa groups plan to burn Confederate battle flags and desecrate graves.

