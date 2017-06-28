The only thing that he’s going to make ‘rise up’ is our ‘rising gorge’ every time we have to listen to him.

Via Washington Times:

Left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to urge his followers to “rise up” by “nonviolently storming” the district offices of their senators this Fourth of July holiday.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell postponed floor debate on a Republican health care reform bill that had been scheduled to take place prior to the Independence Day recess.

Mr. Moore’s call to action came in the midst of a tweetstorm that began shortly after noon Eastern time. “The Snakes of the Senate languishing in their pit, unable to attack the millions of sick, elderly &newborn. The Resistance lives to fight on,” he wrote.

“They now scurry home 2 ‘celebrate” the birthday of the country & its people they despise so much. They’ll quietly regroup w/ rich backers…,” he added a minute later

