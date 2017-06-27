But he won’t …

Via Daily Caller:

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Tuesday that former President Barack Obama should testify on Russia.

On “Fox and Friends,” Gingrich said, “The Congress has an obligation to call him in. How can you be told the president of the United States knew last August the Russians were, in fact, involved in this and not ask him and ask him under oath? I mean, how can you be so irresponsible?”

“Guess what’s about to happen: The Congress is about to have to call Barack Obama in to testify under oath about when he knew about Russia meddling, Who told him? Why did he do nothing? Who was in the meetings when he decided to do nothing? It’s going to turn out, yes, there’s a big Russian story. It’s Barack Obama. Not Donald Trump. And you cannot make this stuff up,” Gingrich added.

