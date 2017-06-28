Nationally, her overall approval rating is just 31%.

Via WFB

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) has faced increased scrutiny from Democratic lawmakers in the wake of four special congressional election losses for her party this year, and that criticism has appeared to affect voters’ attitudes of her leadership.

Only 41 percent of Democratic voters want Pelosi to stay in her leadership role, while 27 percent do not think the veteran lawmaker should remain the top House Democrat, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll. About one-third of voters, 31 percent, do not have an opinion.

Among all voters, 43 percent support her being replaced as the Democratic Party’s leader in the House, compared to 26 percent who want her to stay in her post.

The poll found that Pelosi is not favored by most voters, Politico reported.

The same split is evident in Pelosi’s favorability ratings. Overall, 31 percent of voters view Pelosi favorably, compared with 46 percent who view her unfavorably.

Keep reading…