Via Free Beacon:

Washington, D.C. has made “X” a gender option on driver’s licenses and identification cards, making it the first jurisdiction in the United States to offer gender-neutral identifications.

A group of people became the first in America to receive gender-neutral driver’s licenses on Tuesday in the nation’s capital, CNN reports. They prefer “X” as their gender marker instead of male or female because they identify as gender fluid, gender non-conforming, agender, or another category.

Nik Sakurai was the first to receive one of these licenses and made a Facebook event to celebrate. Sakurai identifies as agender and prefers the pronoun “they.”

“I don’t feel that sense of gender as something that is part of my core innate experience,” Sakurai said. “I’m glad to finally have an ID that actually matches who I am.”