That’s twice in one week that James O’Keefe has caught someone from CNN admitting that CNN’s Trump-Russian obsession is “bullshit” or a “nothing burger”. Keep up the good work, James.

Via Project Veritas:

Project Veritas’ American Pravda: CNN continues today with a video of left-leaning political commentator Van Jones caught on camera plainly stating that “the Russia thing is just a big nothing burger.”

This follows the release of a video of CNN Producer John Bonifield, who was caught touting the Russia narrative as “bullsh*t.”

According to Brian Stelter on Twitter, CNN released a statement stating that Bonifield is just a “Health Producer” and “isn’t involved in Russia or Trump coverage.”

Paul Fahri of the Washington Post also weighed in on the Veritas video and Bonifield’s position at CNN:

“[I]t never mentions that Bonifield is a producer of health and medical stories, raising questions about how relevant his views are, and how informed he is, about CNN’s political coverage.”

Jones is one of CNN’s most prominent political commentators, and has appeared on CNN in the past attacking President Trump for his “Putin relationship.”

On December 18, 2016 Jones said: “Other Presidents tried to say nice things about the Russians — not in the face of an active attack on the country!”

“I mean, it’s mostly bullshit right now,” Bonifield says in the first video. “Like, we don’t have any giant proof.”

