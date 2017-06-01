The alleged attack is being called a hoax by anti-Socialist protesters in the country. An attempt they say that was made by the dictator of the country to consolidate power by creating a crisis. You know, a REAL false flag?

Via The Guardian:

The country has been convulsed by months of protests against its president, Nicolás Maduro, but Tuesday’s events mark a dramatic escalation. Reports suggest that a helicopter piloted by a former police intelligence officer attacked two government buildings in the capital, Caracas, using guns and grenades.

The country’s information minister, Ernesto Villegas, said the helicopter fired 15 shots against the interior ministry as a reception was taking place for 80 people celebrating national journalists day. It then flew a short distance to the supreme court, where it dropped four Israeli-made grenades of “Colombian origin”. Two of the bombs were hurled at national guardsmen protecting the building, he added.

The pro-government president of the high court said there were no injuries from the attack and that the area was still being surveyed for damages on Wednesday.

