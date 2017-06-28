Great news that he is recovering. As the Whip, he is the one who helps get everyone on board with votes, a sorely needed position.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., gave an update to Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade on the recovery of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., who was shot in the hip during practice for the Congressional Baseball Game two weeks ago.

‘Our prayers are being answered,’ Ryan told the Fox News host.

Kilmeade was allowed to bring the cameras inside a House leadership meeting as part of the interview, and Ryan showed the Fox anchor Scalise’s empty seat.

‘This is where he normally sits,’ Ryan said. ‘We’re keeping his seat here vacant until he returns.’

‘Most of us have gone to see him or we’ve spoken with him and he’s making a very good recovery,’ Ryan added.

Scalise was one of five wounded when gunman James T. Hodgkinson let bullets fly on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, during an a.m. practice session on June 14.

