Wonderful reward for conscientious effort.

Via Daily Mail:

The emotional moment a group of Texas strangers presented a 20-year-old fast food worker who walked six miles for work every day with a car has been captured on camera.

Justin Korva began crying when he was given the vehicle days after telling Andy Mitchell of Rockwall he was walking so he could save for a car of his own.

Mitchell had rallied his community to raise money and after just 48 hours the efforts yielded enough cash to buy the car.

The temperatures were around 95-degrees when Mitchell saw Korva walking along side the road in his Taco Casa uniform on June 21.

During the drive to Korva’s job at Taco Casa, Korva told Mitchell he was determined to save up money and someday, he hoped, he would be able to afford a car.

Walking three miles to work, and three miles back home in the Texas heat was the way to get to his dream.

After dropping off Korva at work, Mitchell posted about the man’s determination on Facebook.

‘To all the people that say they want to work but can’t find a job or don’t have a vehicle all I can say is you don’t want it bad enough,’ Mitchell wrote.

