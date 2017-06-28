Lot of important decisions coming down the pike. Might get interesting if Justice Kennedy were to retire before then.

Via Daily Caller:

The Supreme Court has set a loaded, controversial docket for its next term, electing to review high-profile immigration, gerrymandering, Fourth Amendment, and LGBT cases for its 2017 sitting.

The high court has spent much of the last year and a half sidestepping antagonism and working towards consensus, after the unexpected death of Justice Antonin Scalia left the tribunal with just eight members. But the (relatively) quiet term the justices have just completed will be succeeded by a blockbuster year.

Travel Ban

On its last day of business the Court announced that it will review lower court rulings blocking enforcement of President Donald Trump’s executive order on refugee and migrant entry, and stayed injunctions barring the order’s implementation.

