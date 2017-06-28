Pretty much answers the question. Seems to confirm they did spy on the presidential candidates.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham became frustrated with intelligence community lawyers Tuesday, when they would not answer a question about his conversations being picked up while the U.S. was spying on foreign targets.

Graham asked the lawyers at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday whether he is legally entitled to know if his communications are collected and “unmasked” within the administration. The identities of U.S. citizens inadvertently caught up in foreign spying are typically “masked” from officials to protect their privacy rights.

“It’s important to us to get the facts right,” Graham said. “Did the name come in masked or unmasked? Was it masked or unmasked as a result of the request from the White House?”

