Looks like the tough talk is having some effect.

Via Daily Caller:

NATO estimates Canada and European allies will increase defense spending by 4.3 percent in 2017, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced Wednesday.

The alliance has seen a cumulative increase of $46 billion since 2014, when the 2 percent of gross domestic product target was agreed upon.

“To keep our nations safe, we need to keep working to increase defense spending and fairer burden-sharing across our alliance,” Stoltenberg said at a news conference ahead of a meeting between defense ministers in Brussels. “After years of decline, in 2015 we saw a real increase in defense spending across European allies and Canada … this year, we foresee an even greater real increase of 4.3 percent.”

Out of NATO’s 28 members, 25 are expected to increase defense spending in 2017. The investments come after harsh criticism from President Donald Trump, who called NATO “obsolete” during his presidential campaign.

