Democrats’ heads to implode in 3…2…1

Via The Hill:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will begin building prototypes for President Trump’s proposed wall along the Mexican border this summer, authorities said on Tuesday.

Agency officials said at a news briefing that the department is ready to begin testing designs on land that is already owned by the government. Four to eight designs will be built and tested, but officials didn’t say when the process would actually begin.

“We own that land, have access to it and it’s a good place to start testing in a real-world environment,” acting deputy commissioner Ronald D. Vitiello told reporters at the briefing.

Keep reading…