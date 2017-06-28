The Cubs of the Caliphate’s executioners would have Elmo in an orange jumpsuit and on his knee before you can say Religion of Peace™.

Popular “Sesame Street” character Elmo sympathized with refugee kids in an interview Monday with CNN, remarking that they are just like kids in America.

Elmo was part of a panel including CNN reporter Clarissa Ward, Sherrie Westin from Sesame Workshop, and David Miliband from the International Rescue Committee.

“Did you find that the Syrian little girls and little boys were a lot like your friends here in America?” Ward asked Elmo.

“Yeah, they really were,” said the “Sesame Street” character. “It was very interesting because they like to play and learn just like Elmo and all of his friends at Sesame Street.”

“[Sesame Street] could be a real lifeline for kids who frankly suffer the most unspeakable trauma as a result of war,” said Miliband. “I think it’s very important that we try and use every conceivable method to give these kids a chance.”

“Our vision is that every child should have a friend on Sesame Street….Who better than Elmo and his friends to give kids a sense there is a humanity out there?”

